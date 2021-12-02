Hilton-Flanary announces candidacy for city council

Shirley Hilton-Flanary has announced her candidacy for Muskogee City Council, Ward 1 with the election to be held Feb. 8.
Hilton-Flanary is a life-long resident of Muskogee and has worked in banking for over 49 years.
In addition to banking, Hilton-Flanary has contributed time to philanthropies including Exchange Club of Muskogee, Rotary Club of Muskogee, and volunteering for Gospel Rescue Mission and The Salvation Army. She was selected as the Muskogee Chamber of Commerce “Distinguished Woman of the Year” in 2016, and has been a member of First Baptist Church of Muskogee for 54 years.
Hilton-Flanary will be hosting a “Meet and Greet” from 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 7, at Muskogee Golf Club; 2400 N. Country Club Road. The event is open to the public and will be a great opportunity for constituents to get to know their candidate and voice any questions or concerns they may have. Hilton-Flanary is excited to meet her potential constituents and have the opportunity to ensure a thriving future for Muskogee.
