Longtime banker Shirley Hilton-Flanary kicked off her Muskogee City Council campaign by telling supporters she had to be persuaded to declare her candidacy.
The incumbent, Ward I Councilor Evelyn Hibbs, asked her to consider the idea after Hibbs decided not to compete for another term. Hilton-Flanary declined several times before being "led to do it" following a conversation with Mayor Marlon Coleman.
Now, the senior vice president for mortgage lending at American Bank says she is "100% committed to doing this."
"Anyone who knows me knows that I don't do anything unless I do it 100%," Hilton-Flanary said. "I'm 100% committed in doing this and listening to your needs, listening to the people, and trying to make good decisions for this town."
Hilton-Flanary said she "is no politician — just a person who cares about Muskogee." Besides helping people finance their homes during the past 49 years, she has been "begging for money for local high school seniors' scholarships," civic organizations and charitable causes, and now she's wants "to take it to a different level."
"I have been a booster of this town for as long as I can remember," Hilton-Flanary said. "It comes natural. My dad was a Baptist preacher, and he was the same way about Muskogee."
Hilton-Flanary said she cares about Muskogee's residents, "young and old, all races," and the community. She believes it is important to be "accessible to constituents ..., honest and sensitive to the important issues that are to be decided."
Both Coleman, who sang a few songs Tuesday before introducing Hilton-Flanary during the campaign launch party at Muskogee Golf Club, and Hibbs endorsed her candidacy.
"I talked her into this, so I'll stay with her," Hibbs said. "I think she'll do a good job."
Hilton-Flanary will compete in the Feb. 8 nonpartisan election against Ricky Epperson, Misty Leigh Shelton and Jack Reavis. Muskogee residents who are eligible to vote must be registered by Jan. 14 in order to cast a ballot.
