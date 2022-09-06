Hira Temple, Court to host dance, ball

Hira Temple #116 and Hira Court#155 will host a dance from 8 p.m. Sept. 9 until midnight at the Comfort Inn & Suites, 3031 Military Blvd., Muskogee. Donation is $10 at the door BYOD. Dress casual or wear your best jeans. Come to enjoy yourselves!
Come out and join Hira Temple #116 and Hira Court #155 celebrate our Annual Potentate and Commandress Ball from 8 p.m. Sept. 10 to midnight at the Muskogee Civic Center, upstairs Rooms C/D. Donation is $45. Dress: formal or after-five attire. Dinner will be served. BYOB.
Contact Deputy for the Oasis of Hira Court Diann Diggs, co-chair (918) 360-3250 or Past Potentate for Hira Temple, Tracy Cole, co-chair (918) 840-0800 for tickets or additional information.
