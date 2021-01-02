Historic highs, lows hit in 2020

This past year will be one most Americans will be happy to see vanish as 2020 fades from sight in the rear view mirror.
Oklahomans, like most people across the country, kicked off the third decade of the 21st century full of optimism as the decade-long recovery that followed the 2008 collapse of financial markets continued at a steady clip. With full employment, wages starting to rise, and climbing stock prices, it appeared the outcome of the 2020 presidential election would hinge on the economy.
That began to change about mid-February, when Americans began to learn about a novel coronavirus. The coronavirus was detected for the first time during the latter part of 2019, as researchers investigated the source of a respiratory illness outbreak in Asia.
The first known cases in the United States of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, were confirmed Jan. 21 through testing. The COVID Tracking Project charted new cases as the virus spread around the globe and across the nation during the following weeks, and Gov. Kevin Stitt reported on March 6 the first known COVID-19 case in Oklahoma, a story that dominated headlines and consumed lives throughout the year.
1. Novel coronavirus changes everything
Uncertainty undermined the stability of financial markets as government officials ordered the closure of all but "essential businesses," a classification that varied from state to state and evolved with the passage of time. Stock prices tumbled — the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped from about 29,000 in mid-February to 18,600 at the end of March — and 22 million workers found themselves without jobs by the end of April — only 12 million jobs had been recovered by November, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
As people hunkered down in their homes, and many others locked down inside long-term care facilities, Americans experienced shortages of toilet paper, cleaning supplies and, on occasion, some types of groceries. Widespread supply-line disruptions sparked bidding wars for personal protection equipment, fraud and piracy.
The pandemic introduced a new vocabulary, a new way of learning for area students, some who never returned to the classroom after spring break. Students transitioned to distance learning, completing the year on computers, and graduating seniors were forced to get creative in order to commemorate the moment.
Many employees who continued working did so more often by taking part in virtual conferences from a new workplace in their homes. Marie Synar and Mayor Marlon Coleman assembled local business and government leaders, who scrambled to help business owners identify opportunities and assist displaced workers with job searches.
The novel coronavirus pandemic — voted top story of the year — gripped everybody and disrupted lives and livelihoods. Efforts reopen businesses and restore a sense of normalcy exacerbated the pandemic, spurring to new heights the number of new COVID-19 cases, the demand for hospital services, and the number of dead Americans.
An outbreak of COVID-19 cases in August at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center put Muskogee on the map in The New York Times. A sudden spike of infections among hundreds of inmates and more than a dozen employees at the women's prison in Taft fueled Muskogee's rise toward the top of a list of metropolitan and micropolitan statistical areas experiencing the most rapid growth of COVID-19 cases.
The pandemic also spurred ingenuity, prompting businesses to diversify operations to help combat the novel coronavirus. Advantage Controls was one of 37 companies picked from among nearly 350 that applied for grants through the Oklahoma Manufacturing Reboot Program designed to help manufacturers weather the pandemic.
The global health crisis also ignited a race to develop vaccines, which were developed, tested and approved for emergency use in record time. Two different vaccines were being administered in December to health care professionals and other frontline workers in Oklahoma and elsewhere across the nation.
Unlike national crises of the past, unity evaporated as the pandemic was exploited and used as a political wedge. Pandemic protocols divided Americans more than social distance guidelines ever would, masks became political statements, and widespread disregard for public health guidelines and personal responsibility accelerated community transmission rates and new infections that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, resulted with the deadliest year in American history.
2. Muskogee voters elect first Black mayor
As Oklahomans rode the coronavirus roller-coaster throughout the year, Muskogee voters turned out in big numbers on June 30 to make history and elect the city's first Black mayor.
Mayor Marlon Coleman declared a decisive victory that night after earning support from nearly 60% of the voters who cast ballots in a runoff election delayed by the pandemic. Coleman credited his win to a positive message, saying residents were tired of divisive politics and negative campaign tactics that became a hallmark of the municipal elections in February.
The two-term city councilor played down the historic moment of being elected Muskogee’s first Black mayor as he acknowledged his defeat of three-time contender Wayne Divelbiss. He focused instead on his agenda, which focuses on people, helping them prepare for a new opportunities.
3. Muskogee Schools kicks off construction spree
Construction changed the landscape across Muskogee Public School District, which won support from voters for a $110 million capital improvements program.
Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said work that began in 2020 at Tony Goetz Elementary, Alice Robertson Junior High will be completed in advance of the school year that begins in August. First-phase construction of a $12 million football stadium west of Muskogee High School campus is well underway and is expected to be completed by next season.
"The stadium up there on the hill, they just placed the four field lights and can be seen from both sides of the highway," Mendenhall said in December. "In January you'll see the bleachers start going up, and also the field house will begin to come in out of the ground."
4. Market-rate housing becomes reality
City councilors' long-term strategic plans for the construction of new market-rate housing bore fruit in 2020.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said a reputable company followed through in 2020 on a deal struck with the city to build 20 new homes a year. Coleman said the city is "working with other local builders to plat an area that will contain 70 new homes."
An analysis of the local housing market in 2019 identified a need for the construction of 1,606 housing units during the next 10 years. Another 2,150 units, analysts said, are needed to replace the market’s existing houses negatively affected by age.
5. Changes at VA Medical Center underway
President Donald Trump followed through with plans to repurpose the VA Medical Center in Muskogee and build a new facility in Tulsa.
Trump signed an omnibus funding bill during the waning days of 2020 that appropriates $120 million for the new Tulsa facility. The mission at Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center will transition toward a focus on geriatric and behavioral health patients.
Department of Veterans Affairs officials say the move is needed because more than two-thirds of the 47,000 presently served at Muskogee live in or around Tulsa. City Manager Mike Miller said the repurposing represents a $30 million investment by the federal government in Muskogee that "could eventually create even more jobs than are currently here."
6. Tribes celebrate McGirt opinion while state frets
A U.S. Supreme Court decision in a man's appeal of his conviction of sex crimes committed in Wagoner County changed the legal landscape across eastern Oklahoma this past summer in dramatic fashion.
For purposes of federal criminal law, justices determined the historic boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation remain intact today. The reservation was established by 19th century treaties similar to those struck by the federal government with the Five Tribes relocated to an area that makes up most of eastern Oklahoma.
The decision meant state prosecutors lacked jurisdictional authority to prosecute tribal members accused of certain crimes committed on reservation land. Defense lawyers scrambled to shield clients from prosecution while police and prosecutors shuffled defendants from state to federal courts.
Tribes hailed the decision as a victory for sovereignty and set to work, establishing or beefing up criminal justice systems to help deal with shifting responsibilities. Tribal leaders also stepped up to protect reservation boundaries established by treaty against some who tried to instill fear about uncertainties about how the opinion may or may not impact other areas of the law.
7. Local politicians targeted by racism
Two local black leaders who hold public office and one who competed for a municipal post were targeted by unknown assailants who sent threatening messages that appeared to be motivated by racism and hate.
Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann, Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed and mayoral candidate Tracy Cole criticized the investigative response. Mayor Marlon Coleman decried the threats and saw them as an effort by some to use Muskogee as "a baiting station, a place where they can come and start their own divisive movements."
8. Major snow storm blankets area
Muskogee and the surrounding area saw its first significant snowstorm after going through several winters with little to no wintry precipitation.
Accumulations from 2 to 5 inches blanketed the area, prompting county and state road crews to initiate snow-ice routes and clearing protocols. The winter storm that came in mid-December also provided kids of all ages a chance to build snowmen and do some sledding.
9. Holiday homicides claim two lives
A shooting two days before Christmas that left two people dead and injured two others capped off a deadly year in Muskogee.
Police said Malski M. Hill, 19, and a second man who has yet to be identified were shot after they showed up at a southeast Muskogee apartment. The shooting occurred after a disturbance erupted inside the apartment.
Quinton Pittman, 23, was shot in the arm, ear and foot, and Devonte Johnson, 25, was shot in the abdomen and upper left leg. Both were transported to a Tulsa hospital where they were treated and released.
10. Depot Green completed
Work was completed in 2020 on Depot Green, a public gathering space in the heart of the arts and entertainment district in downtown Muskogee.
The $1.5 million project features park space with seating and shade trees, and a landscaped open lawn along Elgin Street between Second and Third streets. The City of Muskogee Foundation provided $800,000, and the city is providing the rest through the Capital Improvement Planning capital tax program.
While public events have taken place at Depot Green, its opening was hampered by the pandemic, which prompted the cancellation of numerous events throughout the year. Depot Green also also connects segments of the city's trails system.
