WAGONER — People stopped their cars along U.S. 69 on Wednesday morning to take pictures of Wagoner's Katy Depot moving to a new location. The depot is an important piece of Wagoner's history and brought life to the city in 1896.
“The city of Wagoner was not Wagoner until this depot was built in 1896, 124 years ago," said A.J. Jones, mayor of Wagoner. "Wagoner was, by an act of Congress Jan. 4th 1896, became the first incorporated city in Indian territory, and that happened when this depot was built. The town was kind of sprawled out around this depot. Fantastic is what it means for the city. It’s like our Liberty Bell.”
The Katy Depot was cut in half and escorted by Oklahoma Highway Patrol to the Merrill Property on Smith Avenue and Cherokee Street in Wagoner. It now sits next to a caboose and dining car. The site will serve as a historic gathering place for the Wagoner community.
The next phase of the project, which has been in works for nearly five and a half years, is to rejoin the building, replace the roof, then add a stucco. Rehabbing the train cars will be the next step after the building is repaired.
The Katy Depot brought families and businesses to Wagoner to start a new life. The diversity from the first generations of families who moved to Wagoner are present today.
"All people of all races and colors, men and women who came through the thresholds of that door brought their dreams to create the very diverse city of Wagoner in 1896, and that’s what it is today,” Jones said.
Wagoner had the Wagoner Switch before the Katy Depot was built. The switch moved from a mile south of town north to the hub of railroad activity in 1889. Muskogee residents would take an evening train to Wagoner and stay at one of their hotels before taking an early train south to Arkansas.
Two railroad lines ran the depot to the ground. At one point it was referred as "the old dilapidated Valley depot," according to a media release.
There were talks about two depots being built in Wagoner, but the first and only depot built was the Katy Depot. The Depot was built to accommodate a town of 20,000 people at the cost of $800, which is approximately $24,000 - $25,000 in 2020 when adjusting for inflation.
