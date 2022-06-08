Founders' Place Historical District is sponsoring a historic homes tour and vintage car show on Saturday.
Four Muskogee homes will be featured on the tour. They are the Dallas Brown home aka the A.C. Trumbo home, 1321 W. Broadway; the home of Camille and Russell Sain, 1417 Emporia St.; Jennifer Gammill home, 429 N. 16th St.; and the home of Gigi and Ray Webb, 426 N. 16th St.
"This is the first one since 2019 because of COVID," said Founders' Place Historical District President Melony Carey. "Prior to that, we had done several, but it was probably a decade between tours."
The car show will be put on by Cruisin' Angels and will be held along 16th Street. The car show will feature cars belonging to Cruisin' Angels members and Founders' Place residents.
"Russell Sain coordinated that," Carey said. "I'm not sure which cars or how many or what kind. I do know that some of the residents have classic cars that will be out there."
Carey said the reason for the tour is to make the public aware of the history of Muskogee and the vintage homes in the area.
"We want to build the city's appreciation for our history," Carey said. "We also want to dispel any misconceptions about what it's like to live in a historic home or live in a historic neighborhood."
Carey said the houses selected for the tour are chosen by different ways.
"We have Founders' Place Historical District Inc.," she said. "We survey our members and see who might open up their house. We do approach some people about it, but mostly people want to volunteer their home to be on the tour."
The proceeds benefit the historical district.
"We have a community garden and other projects that we work on during the year," Carey said. "That's what the proceeds go to."
Refreshments will be served at each home, and a scavenger hunt of the neighborhood will also be available.
Gypsy Jazz by Zach Miller will be featured on 16th Street.
