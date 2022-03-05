New Tech at Cherokee Elementary students portrayed notable people in Oklahoma, Muskogee and the United States as part of a living museum Friday morning. Students made displays about the people they portrayed. They talked about the people when viewers touched a "button" on their hands. Notables included historic figures, Oklahoma politicians and Muskogee council members and business people.

