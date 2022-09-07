“History of Masonic Temples in Oklahoma” presentation at Honey Springs Battlefield

CHECOTAH — Honey Springs Battlefield will host “History of Masonic Temples in Oklahoma,” a presentation by T.S. Akers. at 1 p.m. Sept. 17.
Akers, a historian of Freemasonry in Oklahoma, will discuss the establishment and architecture of Masonic Temples in Oklahoma.
Akers, a resident of Oklahoma City, graduated from Eufaula High School in 2003. He is also a citizen of the Muscogee Nation and curator of collections for the McAlester Valley of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in American history in 2007 and his Master of Arts in Museum Studies in 2015, both from the University of Oklahoma. He is a member of the First Families of the Twin Territories and serves on the Oklahoma Historical Society Board of Directors. He is the author of the books “Knights on the Prairie: A History of Templary in Oklahoma,” “Masonic Generals of the Oklahoma National Guard, 1894-1965,” and numerous articles on the history of Freemasonry in Oklahoma.
Honey Springs Battlefield is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
