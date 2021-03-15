Hobby Lobby joins Prison Fellowship

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Prison Fellowship®, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving inmates, former inmates and their families, has received a multimillion dollar investment from Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. The investment will help Prison Fellowship continue a multi-pronged, holistic approach to achieve more successful justice outcomes in the state of Oklahoma with a particular focus on the rising rates of women’s incarceration.
“Hobby Lobby’s generous and continued support helps Prison Fellowship in a number of programs — from arrest to reintegration — as we journey with the incarcerated men and women of Oklahoma on their pathway to restoration,” said James Ackerman, president and CEO of Prison Fellowship. “Through our criminal justice policy campaigns, we are an active voice for comprehensive reform packages in the Sooner State. We also serve Oklahoma’s youth by restoring and strengthening the relationships between incarcerated moms and dads and their children with our Angel Tree® program.”
"Hobby Lobby values our partnership with Prison Fellowship and deeply respects their ongoing commitment to seeing God’s restorative justice lovingly impact all those individuals and communities affected by crime and incarceration,” said Tyler Green, Ministries coordinator of Hobby Lobby.
