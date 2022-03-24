A lifelong Republican campaigning for governor against the GOP incumbent appeared to warm the hearts of Muskogee County Democrats, who welcomed State Education Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and her newfound faith in their party.
Hofmeister assured local Democrats she was invested in the Democratic Party, and she was aligned with those who care about "protecting our public schools, protecting our access to the safety net that so many people in Oklahoma need" and have "been denied." She described public education as "the bedrock of our communities" and "the economic engine that attracts businesses and supports corporate growth."
The Democratic gubernatorial candidate, who will be meeting Friday with officials at area schools, stumped Thursday night for votes and campaign cash during the Muskogee County Democrats monthly meeting. She shared her childhood dream of becoming a teacher, nontraditional route through college, professional career and her decision in 2014 to challenge Janet Barresi for education superintendent.
"I saw Oklahoma was headed down the wrong path, a path that would absolutely destroy public education and leave hundreds of thousands of Oklahoma kids behind," Hofmeister said. "I stepped up to run for state superintendent against someone in my own party ..., I was proud to stand up then, and I am proud to stand up now."
Hofmeister laid out a three-point plan she would pursue as Oklahoma's governor, citing public education as her top priority. Hofmeister said while a voucher bill being pushed by Gov. Kevin Stitt and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat failed to pass on Wednesday, it could be revived during budget negotiations.
She said Stitt's "voucher scheme" would "rob funds from Oklahoma school kids" and put them "straight into the hands of private companies and wealthy families." Those dollars, she said, are needed to address an ongoing teacher shortage and other public education needs.
Hofmeister said her second priority would provide greater support for "students, small business owners, farmers and ranchers and workers all across the state." She also said Oklahoma's next governor must "respect our tribal governments."
"Instead of fighting with the Supreme Court about McGirt, let's fight for jobs, let's fight for Oklahoma families," Hofmeister said. "Instead of fixing potholes from the past and turnpikes to nowhere, let's build an infrastructure for the future."
Hofmeister said while roads and bridges must be fixed, the state must emphasize the need for broadband access in every ZIP code. Internet connectivity and broadband, she said, "must be as common as basic utilities, running water, electricity."
The third priority set out by Hofmeister was "quality and affordable health care" for all Oklahomans. She said Stitt wants to privatize Medicaid and "take away Oklahoma's freedom to make health care decisions with a trusted doctor."
Amens were heard and heads nodded in agreement at several points during Hofmeister's presentation, and the hat being passed filled quickly after her speech. One skeptic who wasn't quite convinced of her credibility asked for more proof.
The Democratic candidate said party affiliation often "depends on who your family was and how you were raised." People sometimes begin to reconsider those choices privately when see things with which they cannot abide.
"There was a time as an elected official I had to make a statement, and I believe in a strong two-party system — that's why I'm not an Independent," Hofmeister said. "I would like to invest myself in the Democratic Party. "Gov. Stitt has hijacked the Republican Party, and he is aligning himself with extremism. That is dangerous, and I can't be part of that."
