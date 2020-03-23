State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced on Monday that she will propose a Continuous Learning Plan to the State Board of Education this week to complete the school year for without reopening school buildings during the global pandemic, according to a media release.
The State Board will hold a special meeting on Wednesday. Board members will meet virtually.
While the education of schoolchildren would resume with distance learning, schools will not have traditional in-person instruction or extracurricular activities, instead following critical safety guidance from the Centers for Disease Control with regard to social distancing for students, staff and school families, according to the release.
