Joy Hofmeister, state superintendent of Public Education and candidate for governor of Oklahoma, will address Muskogee County Democrats at the regular monthly meeting on Thursday. The event will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. The event will be an in-person meeting with masks preferred. The COVID-19 community level for Muskogee County has dropped, therefore, they are having an in-person meeting this month. They urge everyone to observe caution by washing your hands, social distancing and wearing masks. County Democrats are urged to mark your calendars and bring a friend. Information: Judy Ross Moore, jamoore@crosstel.net or (918) 685-2219.

