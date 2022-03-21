Joy Hofmeister, state superintendent of Public Education and candidate for governor of Oklahoma, will address Muskogee County Democrats at the regular monthly meeting on Thursday. The event will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. The event will be an in-person meeting with masks preferred. The COVID-19 community level for Muskogee County has dropped, therefore, they are having an in-person meeting this month. They urge everyone to observe caution by washing your hands, social distancing and wearing masks. County Democrats are urged to mark your calendars and bring a friend. Information: Judy Ross Moore, jamoore@crosstel.net or (918) 685-2219.
editor's pick topical
Hofmeister to speak at Muskogee County Democrats' meeting
- Submitted by Muskogee County Democrats
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Herbert King Kenney, 74, of Cape Coral, Florida died on March 10th, 2022. A true "Okie from Muskogee" he was born November, 6th 1947 to his parents Carl Frederick Kenney and Lillian King Kenney. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Diane Blinn Kenney, their 3 children and 4 grandch…
Adair, Robin Jane, 74, retired trust officer assistant, died Wednesday, March 16. Services pending. Ninde Brookside | Mosaic
Frank McCollough, age 57, of Idabel, Oklahoma, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at his home. Graveside service will be held Friday, March 18, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Greenwood Cemetery in Porter, Oklahoma with Dr. Paul Vickery officiating. General visitation on Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 A.M.…
Most Popular
Articles
- Teehee announces bid for Congress
- Report recommends closure for Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
- Four injured in Muskogee County collision
- MMCA, Saint Francis settle contractual dispute
- Report will recommend closure of Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
- Officials investigating shooting at VA medical center
- Report will recommend closure of Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
- Prep baseball: Roughers edge Eagles in Plan B game at Connors
- Muskogee County District Court 03.15.22
- Muskogee woman serving life sentence dies in custody
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.