Holding jury dockets a complex issue amid pandemic

Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge's office is working on a plan for jury dockets in the midst of the pandemic.
"We're trying to get cases tried when we can, and there's no guarantee we'll have a trial docket," Loge said. "We're trying to make arrangements — if we actually have it, how we're going to do it. We're trying to get that all set up now."
Loge said it's taking a great deal of planning to keep cases moving along.
"We're going to have two dockets — one Sept. 14th through the 25th and then Oct. 19 through 30th," Loge said. "We've got some cases backed up, so we're putting cases on both dockets."
For example, if they're in custody in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, those inmates will no be able to be transported to Muskogee County for trial, so those cases are being placed on the October docket.
"People in jail that we are ready to try, we put them on the September docket," Loge said.
Loge said he and his office have already figured out how the plan should work.
"Right now, we're planning on having those two dockets, and we're going forward as if they're going to happen. If the Supreme Court stops, us, then they stop us."
The jury empaneling will take place at the Muskogee Civic Center to allow for social distancing.
"I think we're going to have teams," Loge said. "The jury panel will be split up in two or three teams so that they're not all here at the courthouse at the same time."
Social distancing in the Muskogee County Courthouse and courtrooms is another issue.
"The biggest problem right now is trying to figure out how to put 12 people in a courtroom with us — with me, police officer, defense attorney, defendant, judge, court reporter and then the public — spreading everybody out. That's our biggest issue right now. We're working on it. We may just have to tell some people they can't come in. We can only spread people out so far."
