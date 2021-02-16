Consumer spending during the second half of the holiday shopping season drove sales tax deposits in Muskogee to a level the city hasn't seen in 13 years.
With the exception of a one-month anomaly in May 2017, the deposit of more than $2.38 million in sales tax revenue this month was the best the city has seen since February 2008. The $2.39 million reported that month preceded a decline the following month that precipitated a collapse of the global financial markets.
February sales tax disbursements primarily represent local sales tax receipts collected for December business activity. Totals include actual sales reported Dec. 16 through Dec. 31 and estimated sales for the first two weeks of January.
Data compiled by the Oklahoma Tax Commission show the city’s share of sales tax revenue disbursed this month totaled $2.38 million. That represents a 6.21% increase, or $148,079, from the $2.24 million disbursed to the city in February 2020.
The commission disbursed nearly $166.19 million in sales tax revenue this month to municipalities statewide — that’s up $3.59 million, or 2.16%, from the nearly $162.61 million disbursed in February 2020. Counties that assess a sales tax shared disbursements totaling more than $27.07 million and use tax revenue totaling about $6.15 million.
Muskogee County’s share of sales tax disbursements in February totaled $497,381, an 8.62% increase from the $454,529 deposited the same month in 2020. The February disbursement of use tax revenue into Muskogee County coffers totaled $82,981, up 5.17% from the $78,687 deposited a year ago.
City Manager Mike Miller said February traditionally has been the city's best month for sales tax, with the holidays driving consumer spending. A surge in consumer spending locally in December fueled a surge in sales tax revenue.
"It's really been about as close to flat as you can be," Miller said after deposits were reported in January. "We would rather see sales tax on an upward trajectory ..., our citizens are doing well ..., and I think we have an opportunity to see a good month in February."
Muskogee’s sales tax receipts for the first eight months of fiscal year 2021, which began July 1, totaled just more than $17.88 million. That represents a year-to-date increase of $978,762, or 5.47%, from the more than $16.90 million deposited into city coffers during the first eight months of fiscal year 2020.
City officials also saw use tax revenue in February increase 3.32% when compared with deposits posted for the same month a year ago. The state agency’s most recent report shows use tax revenue disbursed this month to the city of Muskogee totaled $329,976, up from the $319.005 deposited in February 2020.
Use tax revenue, which can swing wildly from month to month, is generated primarily by purchases of out-of-state goods for in-state use or consumption. Up to $1.2 million of the city’s use tax revenue is deposited into an account dedicated to economic development.
Revenue from the 4 percent municipal sales tax — along with tobacco and franchise taxes — make up just more than half of the city’s general fund. Much of the balance is generated by fees for utilities and services.
