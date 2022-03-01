Holiday spending gives sales tax revenue a boost

Muskogee recorded in February the largest regular monthly deposit of sales tax revenue since the collapse of global financial markets in 2008.
A deposit totaling nearly $2.66 million was generated by strong consumer spending during the second half of the holiday shopping season. Many economists attribute the robust sales to consumers with a little extra cash and a pent-up demand for goods as a global pandemic enters a third year.
February sales Tax disbursements primarily represent local sales tax receipts collected for December business activity. Totals reported include actual sales from Dec. 16 through Dec. 31 and estimated sales for the first two weeks of January.
Data compiled by the Oklahoma Tax Commission show the city's $2.66 million deposit in February represented a 10.18% increase from revenue totaling $2.39 million reported for the same period a year ago. Muskogee has recorded year-to-year gain each of the eight months during fiscal year 2022, which began July 1.
The commission disbursed nearly $196.78 million in February to municipalities across the state — up 15.54%, or $30.58 million, from $166.19 million in February 2021. Counties that assess a sales tax shared a disbursement totaling $32.41 million and use tax revenue totaling $7.21 million.
Muskogee County's share of sales tax disbursements this month totaled $543,337, an 8.46% increase from the $497,381 deposited in February 2021. The disbursement of use tax revenue into Muskogee County coffers totaled $99,502, up 16.6% from $82,981 deposited a year ago.
Muskogee City Manager Mike Miller said February traditionally has been the city's best month for sales tax — for the same reasons the holiday shopping season benefits retailers. He said the strong numbers may be deceptive.
“As revenue goes up, it may not be going up enough to keep up with inflation,” Miller said, citing increased costs of capital improvement projects and infrastructure maintenance. “If there are things that worry me about this economy, it would be the impact of inflation and uncertainty about how much of the recent success we have seen is related directly to stimulus spending related to the pandemic.”
Miller remained optimistic, saying the local economy is on a much firmer footing today than it has been in the past. He said recent news about capital investments by new and existing businesses totaling more than $1.2 billion that will add more than 200 new jobs locally puts Muskogee “in an even better position than we have been in the past and will have a big impact on our local economy and how we live, work and play in Muskogee.”
Muskogee's sales tax receipts for the first eight months of the fiscal year totaled $19.32 million. That represents a year-to-date increase of $1.43 million, or 7.43%, from the $17.88 million deposited during the first eight months of fiscal year 2021.
The city also experienced an increase in its use tax revenue by February. A deposit of $366,377 this year represented a 9.94% increase from the $329,976 deposited a year ago.
Use tax revenue, which can swing wildly from month to month, is generated primarily by purchases of out-of-state good for in-state consumption or use. City councilors dedicate up to $1.2 million of municipal use tax revenue to support the city's economic development efforts.
Revenue from the city's 4% sales tax — along with tobacco and franchise taxes — make up just more than half of the city's general fund. Much of the balance is generated by fees for utilities and services.
