Holy Smoke BBQ Hut will honor police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel with a free lunch on Friday at the restaurant, 1222 S. 32nd St.
Darrell Thompson, one of the owners, said all first responders who come to the restaurant during lunchtime will receive their meal for free.
"It's just support for them during this pandemic time," Thompson said. "They are essential workers, and we may pick another group to do the following week."
Thompson also wants to thank Walmart, Love Bottling, Arnold's Fruit Company, Morgan Towing and Patio on the Hill in Wagoner for help in sponsoring the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.