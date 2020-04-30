Those who work in the home health care field in Muskogee have a different kind of battle lately involving COVID-19.
At least two agencies in Muskogee said they had trouble with getting the necessary supplies they need before entering a home to treat a patient.
"The main obstacle has been getting personal protective equipment (PPE) that we need to protect our patients," said Jacqueline Brown, a registered nurse with Oklahoma Health Care Solutions. "It's harder to get what we need because we've been unable to order it. When COVID-19 started breaking, we were not able to order equipment because the supply run was interrupted."
Caren Croftcheck, director of Sooner Home Health, sees a similar situation at her office to treat patients.
"There isn't an adequate supply," she said. "It's a constant struggle. The biggest problem we have is the availability."
Home health care workers always use hand sanitizers, but that has increased with the pandemic.
"We don't want to go from home to home and spread any kind of germs," Brown said.
Even the sanitizers were in short supply, and the home health agencies had to adapt, Croftcheck said.
"We're not improvising at all," she said. "We have to be kind of creative on where to get things like the sanitizers. We even got wipes from Sadler Paper Company."
Croftcheck said her office contacts other regional offices to see if they have supplies, such as gloves.
"We got gloves one week and that's been a blessing," she said. "It's something we don't take for granted."
Home health agencies were cautious even before the pandemic.
"We started teaching our patients when this was epidemic and before it was a pandemic," Brown said. "We were proactively teaching our patients about the COVID symptoms. We talked to them about hand washing and using sanitizers."
Once inside the home, the worker remains vigilant in caring for the patient.
"Before we go to a home ,and if they have symptoms, we still see the patient," said Kim Wheeler, branch manager of Angel Home Health Care. "We also make sure the staff is aware and up to date with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and have extra education on the all of the symptoms, such as the rashes on the feet. That's something new in the younger generation.
"We want to keep the patient safe at home because that's the best place they can be. Some of our patients get a little depressed for being in isolation. Not even their family is coming to see them."
Still, taking care of a patient in the home remains the most important job of a home health agency.
"We take everybody's temperature every day," Brown said. "We make sure the patient isn't sick, has a fever and any unusual symptoms. Before we go out, we make sure to protect our patients and staff. We haven't encountered any cases, and our agency covers the eastern side of the state. We haven't had any cases in Muskogee County. We expected this to be much worse. We're happy it hasn't been as bad.
"We haven't had anybody with COVID in a home setting. If we get a referral about patient who is recovering, we want to make them as safe and healthy as we can."
