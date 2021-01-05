Muskogee Police Officer Jordy Woolsey says checking on homeless people is part of his regular routine.
Jennifer Keylon, who recently found herself homeless, said she appreciates that.
Keylon said she had been homeless "off and on since August" and wrecked her vehicle in early November.
"That kind of snowballed," she said. " I had circumstances put you in where you don't want to be in."
She said she and a boyfriend, Richard, were staying in a vacant motel on South 32nd Street, but fled to a nearby lot when the motel caught fire in December. She said she also had her mixed-breed support dog, Tinkerbell.
Woolsey recalled checking around outside the hotel the day after the fire, when he heard talking. He said the couple "looked really down on their luck."
"I hollered and asked 'do you need anything,' they said, 'no we're good,'" Woolsey said. "Then I just got some supplies and brought it to them one day. I let them know 'I'm not here to bother you, just want to make sure you're OK.'"
Keylon said Woolsey checked on them again around Christmas Eve.
"He brought us a reusable shopping bag full of snacks and drinks and a bag of toiletries. Socks, caps, stocking caps, gloves scarves," she said.
Three days later, Woolsey and his partner brought cheeseburgers, fries and drinks, she said.
She said her boyfriend went to an emergency room last Wednesday with hypothermia — "being out in the rain trying to keep me and the dog safe and warm."
On Thursday, Keylon said she, her dog and her boyfriend found a place to stay at a nearby hotel. She said she is working on finding a permanent home and expects to get her COVID-19 stimulus check this week. She said she is on Social Security disability.
Woolsey, who patrols the area west of 12th Street, said he encounters many homeless people on his beat, often 10 to 15 people a day.
"They're all through the abandoned hotels," he said. "Any business that's shut down, they try to make a camp there."
He said he brings things for the homeless "so it won't seem so bitter."
"At least I'm not going in there and saying 'get out now, get up and go.' It's more like 'Hey, they don't want you here. Here's some supplies if you need them,'" Woolsey said. "We always inform them of the (Gospel Rescue) Mission here in town."
When the two met again on Thursday, Keylon told Woolsey "you are serving your community — and a portion of it that people overlook."
Woolsey noted what's written on many MPD patrol cars: "To protect and serve."
"I try to walk the walk," he said, offering Keylon a drive to her hotel room.
