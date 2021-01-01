The city of Muskogee recorded eight homicides in 2020, the highest number in three years. Two more occurred in Muskogee County.
Of the 10 total homicides, two involved members of one of the five national recognized tribes, and the investigation was turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation because of the McGirt vs. Oklahoma ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in July.
Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee said what needs to be looked at is "the difference between a homicide and a murder."
"Homicides can include justifiable," Teehee said. "I mean we had an officer that was ambushed — that was justifiable. When you take that into account, it makes a little difference in the numbers.
"Numbers, for whatever reason, homicide-wise are up nationwide. I don't know that there really is an explanation for it. The randomness of them on what they are and how they occurred just goes along with what a national trend is."
2020 Homicides in City of Muskogee
Demontre Ramon Bruner. Bruner, 21, of Tulsa, was shot and killed by Muskogee police on May 4.
Bruner was wanted in a homicide in Tulsa.
At approximately 12:24 a.m., police received a tip about Bruner’s location. At approximately 1:10 a.m., Muskogee police confirmed with the Tulsa Police Department that they had probable cause to arrest Bruner on complaints of homicide and shooting with intent to kill.
Police began checking locations provided by the caller. Police saw Bruner and another person on the porch of a residence at 13th and Fremont streets. Both ran, and the other person was quickly apprehended. Bruner ran away. A K-9 tracked him to the area of 11th and Fremont streets.
At approximately 1:52 a.m., Bruner allegedly fired a handgun at officers, and the officers returned fire. Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service was on standby in the area. Police made numerous attempts to talk to Bruner to see if he was a threat and to see if he had been injured. Officers approached him, placed him into custody and checked for injuries.
None of the officers were injured and six were placed on routine paid administrative leave.
Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge determined the fatal shooting of Bruner justified.
• • •
Jarrod Godsey. Godsey, 33, of Muskogee died July 4 after he was shot with an arrow.
Police said they were called to the home in the 500 block of Grand Avenue at approximately 9:50 p.m. by someone who said a man was trying to force his way into the home. When police arrived, they found a back patio glass door was broken out, and Godsey was on the floor inside the residence. The person living in the home, Russell Jobe, 64, shot Godsey with a bow and arrow after Godsey got inside the residence.
Police said they have been called to the home several times over the past month because Godsey had been harassing Jobe.
Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge declined filing charges against Jobe.
"Mr. Godsey broke into the residence of Russell Jobe looking for Teari Riley," Loge said. "Mr. Jobe shot Mr. Godsey with a crossbow. The arrow penetrated Mr. Godsey below the right armpit area and caused his death.
Godsey was pronounced dead at the scene.
• • •
Kyran Lee Taylor. Taylor, 23, was shot July 11, but died July 15.
Taylor was shot inside a residence located at 810 ½ N. K St. at approximately 8:15 p.m. He died at a Tulsa hospital from wounds he suffered in the shooting.
Michelle Robinson, Taylor's cousin, said that while her cousin had made some mistakes, he was trying to put his life back together.
"Like a lot of people, he made mistakes in his life," she said. "I think any person probably over the age of 15 that can't say they've made some mistakes in life and they'd like to improve and be a better person isn't being honest. The reality is he made plenty of mistakes and he learned from them."
Robinson also said that while he had his problems, Taylor was a caring individual.
"He looked after his sisters," Robinson said. "He looked after his children and his grandparents."
Lynn Hamlin, Muskogee Police Department public information officer, said no arrests have been made.
• • •
Joshua Morton Woods. Woods, 36, died Aug. 24 at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
At approximately 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Margaret Lynn Lane. When officers arrived, they found Woods inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound. Police determined there had been a domestic assault between Woods and his wife in the house, and that led to the woman's 17-year-old son intervening to help his mother. The teen shot Woods, his stepfather.
Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge said that he's waiting for the medical examiner's report, which he expects within a week. His office will then determine a course of action.
• • •
John Martin. Martin, 77, was shot Sept. 15, but died Sept. 25.
Martin was shot after a man broke into his home.
Police were called to Martin's home at 2200 Monta Ave., at 8:10 a.m. Sept. 15. Martin had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a Tulsa hospital and was awake and talking when he left the scene.
The suspect was described as a black male of average build in his 30s. He was wearing a gray hoodie. He entered the home by forcing the locked front door open and demanded money from Martin. Martin told the man he had no money, and the suspect shot him multiple times before Martin could reach his gun and fire back at the man, who then ran from the scene.
Lynn Hamlin, Muskogee Police Department public information officer, said no arrests have been made.
• • •
Bradley Dillon. Dillon,19, died from an apparent gunshot wound early Oct. 19.
When police arrived at the 400 block of West Augusta Street at 2:20 a.m., they found 19-year-old Dillon lying in a front yard.
Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service arrived and transported Dillon to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee where he later died.
After learning Dillon is a member of one of the five national recognized tribes, the FBI was contacted and took over the investigation. No additional information is available.
As per office policy, the FBI cannot comment on ongoing investigations.
• • •
Malski Hill and Benjamin Clyde Whaley. Hill, 19, died Dec. 22 at a Tulsa hospital. Whaley, 18, died at the scene of the shooting.
The shooting occurred at South Point Apartments, 826 S. York St., at approximately 9:45 p.m. Dec. 22. When officers arrived, they discovered four people with gunshot wounds. Hill and Whaley died. Quinton Pittman, 23, and Devonte Johnson, 25, were injured. Pittman was shot in the arm, ear and foot. Johnson was shot in the abdomen and upper left leg. Both were treated at a Tulsa hospital and released.
Multiple people showed up at the apartment, including Hill and Whaley, and a disturbance took place with the individuals inside. During the altercation, two of the three people inside the apartment were shot.
Investigators are gathering information and searching for two suspects wearing all black who left the scene in a vehicle.
Lynn Hamlin, Muskogee Police Department public information officer, said no arrests have been made.
• • •
Muskogee County
Danny Wayne Reed. Reed, 28, of Fort Gibson, died Feb. 4 after his girlfriend Cindy Renee Jones shot him.
Reed was shot in the chest while at the residence on North 6 Mile Road he shared with Jones. Reed died later that day.
Jones, 40, was charged in Muskogee County District Court with second-degree murder, or alternatively, first-degree manslaughter, as well as reckless conduct with a firearm.
The shooting occurred during an argument between the couple. Jones said Reed was shot when the gun went off accidentally, an affidavit states.
"The above named suspect was involved in an argument with her boyfriend (victim,)" the affidavit states. "The suspect stated the victim slapped her face. The suspect retrieved a revolver from another room and returned to the room the victim was in. The suspect stated the victim slammed the door shut as the suspect was entering the room causing the revolver to discharge."
That is a different story from the one initially given to dispatch, said first responders to the scene. Jones' initial 911 call described an accidental shooting while Reed was cleaning a gun.
Jones' next court appearance is at 9 a.m. March 24.
• • •
Clint Lee Mullican. Mullican, 32, died July 19 near Summit. Mullican, a Native American, died in the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, so the case was turned over to the FBI.
As per office policy, the FBI cannot comment on ongoing investigations.
