RENTIESVILLE — Eufaula resident Steven Lambert says he learned new things about Civil War history while visiting Honey Springs Battlefield historic site Saturday.
Lambert watched scenes depicting the battle on three movie screens. He lifted a telephone receiver to hear details of the battle. They were part of recent additions to the site’s visitors center.
“The historic aspect of this year brings you in terms of what you can understand what they went through back then, and what they had to do to survive daily with what they had to work with, he said, recalling that he visited the battlefield in the 1980s.
The site, located between Checotah and Oktaha, touted its additions Saturday during a Christmas celebration, as well as during a grand opening on Nov. 5.
"We're so excited to have the exhibits open and be able to show what we have now," Site Director Adam Lynn said. “We have some artifacts from the battle itself."
The new exhibits include a 3-D theater that features screens on three walls, behind a diorama of the battle. A film discusses the battle from the points of view of Blacks, Natives, Union soldiers, Confederate soldiers, officers and enlisted men.
The new exhibits feature audio players with recordings from first-hand written accounts of soldiers who fought the battle. People listen through telephone receivers attached to the exhibits.
Another area gives background about the Honey Springs area, including the importance of the Texas Road and how people lived at that time. The Texas Road was considered the main early transportation route connecting Indian Territory with Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas.
The engagement at Honey Springs — July 17, 1863 —was the largest of at least 107 Civil War encounters in Indian Territory. More than 9,000 men, including Native and Black soldiers were involved. The battle ended with a Union victory.
If you go
WHAT: Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitor Center.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
WHERE: 423159 E. 1030 Road (Gertrude Ave.), Checotah
ADMISSION: $7 for adults; $5, ages 62 and older; $4, ages 6 to 18; Free, OHS members, veterans, active military and children under 6.
