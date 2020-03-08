CHECOTAH — In honor of Women’s History Month, Honey Springs Battlefield will host “Women During the Civil War,” a free presentation by Kelly Houston, at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Houston is the director of the Pioneer Woman Museum in Ponca City. Her presentation will include examples of items created and used by women during the Civil War era.
After the program, visitors will have the opportunity to tour the battlefield and learn about key aspects of the engagement and those who fought at Honey Springs. Visitors also can tour the Visitor Center, purchase items from the gift shop, and learn about the new exhibits that will open in the near future.
Upcoming programs scheduled at Honey Springs include "Freemasonry Among the Five Tribes" on March 28 and "For Our Safety and Welfare: The Meaning of the Civil War in Indian Territory" on April 4. Both programs also start at 1 p.m.
For more information regarding the presentation and the Honey Springs Battlefield, email honeysprings@okhistory.org or alynn@okhistory.org, or call (918) 473-5572. Honey Springs Battlefield is located east of U.S. 69 between Oktaha and Checotah. The Visitor Center is located on a hill in close proximity to the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame in Rentiesville. Take the second left after reaching the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame Museum (driving from the west).
