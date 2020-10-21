Honor Heights to close to prepare for Garden of Lights

Muskogee Parks and Recreation worker Clay Thompson strings lights on a tree in preparation for Honor Heights Park's Garden of Lights. The park will close to vehicular traffic on Monday as crews put up the display.

 CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

Colorful lights are going up at Honor Heights Park as Muskogee Parks and Recreation prepares the annual Garden of Lights extravaganza.

Starting Monday, the park will be closed to vehicular traffic so park workers can put up the lights and displays, assistant Parks and Recreation Director Rick Ewing said.

The annual drive-thru light show runs from Thanksgiving night through Jan. 1.

Ewing said crews are working on one display that "should knock people's eyes out."

"Of course, every year, we have some advancement and some new things," Ewing said. "We have some new things we're doing. They are in the design phase, but we know what we want. It's an organic thing. We have some things that are predesigned and some things that are tweaked in moments of inspiration. We're fleshing out one of those things now."

The continuing COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a few restrictions for the event. The Honor Heights gift shop will be closed.

"We're trying to do some assessments on what we're going to do, how we're going to do it, some things are a little up in the air," Ewing said.

Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson said people still will be able to "get out and walk around the lake."

Honor Heights to close to prepare for Garden of Lights

A Muskogee Parks and Recreation worker strings lights on a conical Christmas tree frame in Honor Heights Park's great field. The tree will glow with all sorts of colors during Garden of Lights.

"We still think it's a safe event for people still enjoy during our COVID pandemic," Wilkerson said.

He said the department has not decided to continue hosting hay rides through the park. Most groups doing hayrides are families, he said.

"If we do continue, we'll probably have a limit on the number of people that can come," he said.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you