The Oklahoma State Fair is excited to announce the Hoofs & Horns Spectacular, two nights of ranch bronc riding and bull fighting, in partnership with the Beutler Boys. The rodeo event will take place in the Jim Norick Arena, Sept. 22 and Sept. 23, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on both nights.
“We are thrilled to announce, for the first time ever, this ranch bronc and bull fighting event coming to the Fair,” said Oklahoma State Fair President & CEO Kirk Slaughter. “We know the Hoofs & Horns Spectacular will be hugely entertaining to fairgoers of all ages.”
Tickets for the Hoofs & Horns Spectacular are on sale now at the OKC Fairgrounds Box Office, online at okstatefair.com, or by calling 405-948-6800.
Box Seats (ages 2+): $25
Upper Level Adult (12+): $20
Upper Level Child (2-11): $15
• Outside gate admission is included with Hoofs & Horns ticket if purchased on or before September 13.
• All seats are reserved.
• All children 2 years or older will need a ticket for their own seat.
• Children under 2 years are admitted free but must sit in the lap of a paying customer.
An additional outside gate admission ticket is required if Hoofs & Horns ticket is purchased after September 13, 2023. Outside gate admission tickets are $15 for adults (ages 12+), $10 for children (ages 6-11) and free for children 5 and under. Please call the box office for handicap seating information.
Special event announcements and general updates for the 2023 Oklahoma State Fair will be released as information becomes available. To stay up-to-date on all the Fair fun, visit www.okstatefair.com, find us on Facebook or follow us on X and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.