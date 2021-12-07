With its large sign on two exterior walls, Hoopes Hardware is a downtown Muskogee landmark, said Sue Vanderford.
"People would say 'go to Hoopes Hardware and turn right,'" said Vanderford, who opened Pinon Creek Trading Co. in the south part of the historic building.
The historic building now decorates hardware for Christmas trees. Neighbors Building Neighborhoods is selling a pewter ornament with the Hoopes building's image as its 2021 Downtown Muskogee Christmas ornament. The Oklahoma-crafted ornaments are $15 each and are available at participating businesses.
"We were pretty excited and, so far people have been really receptive to the ornament," said NBN Development Director Julie Ledbetter said. "The Hoopes family has gotten wind of this ornament and subject matter and several of the Hoopes family members purchased ornaments over the holiday season to give to each other, so it's been well received that I can tell."
Third generation store owner Dr. Jack Hoopes, a professor and cancer researcher at Dartmouth College, said the ornaments are a nice surprise.
"All my brothers and sisters want them," he said. "My grandfather purchased the store and named it Hoopes Hardware in 1933. It passed on from my grandfather to my father, then he passed the store on to his four children."
Vanderford said the building dates to 1911. The floors above her business used to have have rooms for rent, she said.
"There would be eight sleeping rooms and one community bathroom," she said. "The rooms above Hoopes were more upscale. They would be two rooms with a full bathroom attached."
She said she loves the building's historic vibe, which includes tin ceiling tile.
Pinon Creek owner Chelsey Jones, Vanderford's daughter, said the store has some old fixtures from Hoopes. They include shelves, a display table and a storage table.
Several years ago, Hoopes Hardware added bicycle sales and repair to the business. Bicycle repairman Ron Milligan recalled going to Hoopes in the 1970s and buying such items as a small leather horse whip.
Hoopes said he bought the store from his siblings around 2015 and began renovations. Vanderford helped him renovate the hardware store after opening her shop, he said.
"What I'm doing now is trying to keep it alive," Hoopes said. "I closed the store two weeks ago. The bike shop, we moved to the back side. They're going to rent space."
He said he is talking with several people, including an arts organization, on renting the front part of the building.
Hoopes said he intends to reopen a smaller version of the hardware store in the center part of the building.
"At least I can keep the name alive," he said, adding that he would be interested in an owner or co-owner for the store.
Milligan continues to repair bikes at the back of the store. He said Hoopes gives him the opportunity to fulfill his dream.
Ledbetter said it is kind of ironic that the Hoopes ornament is on sale within weeks of the store's closure. She said Hoopes had been considered for an ornament in 2020. However, NBN chose the Muskogee Hotel's neon sign because the hotel had been added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2019.
"Lots of historic places downtown have been recognized," Ledbetter said.
Past ornaments, made by Inola Castings include Midland Valley Depot/Three Rivers Museum, Masonic Temple, Roxy Theater, Court Street viaduct, McEntee's clock.
Where to buy
WHAT: Hoopes Hardware and Bicycle 2021 Downtown Muskogee Christmas Ornament.
COST: $15.
WHERE:
• Hattie's House, 200 S. Main St.
• Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St.
• Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave.
• Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, 207 N. Second St.
• Broadway Market, 523 W. Broadway.
• Ron's Bike Repair at Hoopes Hardware and Bicycle, 108 S. Main St.
• Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce, 310 W. Broadway.
