Hoopes Hardware, a Muskogee business for nearly 90 years, is back open with new management and a smaller space.
David Kindell, a former railroad engineer, said he and his wife, Deborah Kindell, have been managing the store for the past several weeks. The Kindells will operate the store in half the space the store has had since the building was remodeled in 2015.
Muskogee Art Guild will lease the other half of the space. Guild President Becky Lucht said the Guild will move in around March 1. She said the space would be about 1,000 square feet.
“It’s exciting, like we’re back in the saddle, ready to get going again,” she said. “We had been talking back and forth since around Christmas. We’re going to take the front part of the north side of it.”
David Kindell said he continues to work with the previous Hoopes managers.
"We're trying to downsize, but we want to try and keep the hardware business going," Kindell said. "This business has been here 88 years, and it's my goal to keep it going."
The Hoopes family started the hardware store in 1933. The building dates to 1911. The store passed through the Hoopes family, including its current owner, Jack Hoopes, a professor and cancer researcher at Dartmouth College.
David Kindell said the first few weeks have been slow "because nobody knows we're open."
"Muskogee needs this store. And I hope Muskogee will support this store because — you just don't have many hardware stores open anymore,” he said. "I care about my customers. I’m here for the people and taking care of people.”
Deborah Kindell said “we greet them at the door and wait on them."
A Henryetta native, Kindell said he was raised in Muskogee.
"Jack and I graduated high school in 1969 together," he said.
Kindell spent two years with the U.S. Marine Corps and was a corporal. He spent nearly 40 years as an engineer with Union Pacific Railroad.
Deborah Kindell said she worked for Bebb's Flowers for 10 years. She said she and her husband worked with Chet's Dairy Freeze at different times.
"We would run the business for Mr. Gilmore when he'd go on vacation with his wife," she said, referring to the late E.G. Gilmore, who owned Chet's for many years.
David Kindell said he’s working to keep the services and supplies that helped keep Hoopes in business for decades. He said Orgill, an independent hardware distributor, still will be a main supplier. They also plan to keep selling Case knives and Lodge Cast Iron cookware.
The Kindells plan to keep all the rows of bins, where they keep multitudes of different nails, screws, bolts and brads. They also will keep two hexagonal chests, each with rows and columns of triangular bins. David Kindell said the chests could be about 80 years old.
