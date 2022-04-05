With three of four precincts reporting, Tracy Hoos II leads with 230 votes, or 61.33% to Stanley Perkins' 145 votes, or 38.67%, according to online election results.
featured breaking
Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 5, 2022 @ 9:46 pm
94, homemaker, passed away March 29, 2022. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022 at Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum in Muskogee. Hunn Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Checotah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.