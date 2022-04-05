Hoos

Tracy Hoos II has won the seat for Ward IV of Muskogee City Council. He defeated Stanley Perkins.

Hoos received 240 votes, or 58.82%, and Perkins received 168 votes, or 41.18%, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

