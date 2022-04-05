Ward IV Councilor Tracy Hoos II fended off a challenge mounted by Stanley Earl Perkins, winning on Tuesday his first four-year term with the Muskogee City Council.
Hoos was appointed to the post he holds after Mayor Marlon Coleman was elected to his first mayoral term in June 2020. The local physician outpaced the retired assistant fire chief 240-168 on Tuesday during a runoff election that attracted 8.29% of the registered voters in Ward IV.
"I hope it was the past two years — my record," Hoos said, speculating about the factors that may have influenced Ward IV voters. "I feel like I have done a lot: I helped bring in Trafera and helped bring in some policies during a pandemic that I think were forward-thinking."
Perkins said he believes the dominant factor in the election results was low voter turnout. He said the key to victory was holding voters' attention after the Feb. 8 general election and getting those who cast ballots for candidates who failed to make the cut to turn out for the runoff election.
"I always knew that was going to be a challenge. I knew it was going to be nip and tuck," Perkins said after ballots were tallied Tuesday night. "And it's hard to beat an incumbent, but it is what it is. I just couldn't get the people to get interested."
Perkins said he planned to call and congratulate Hoos for his win, and then "sit back and think" about campaigning again two years from now during the next municipal election cycle.
Hoos said he wants to focus more during the coming months on Hatbox Sports Complex and what must be done in order to maximize its potential uses. He also wants to look at ways to lure health care professionals and physicians to Muskogee as Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee breaks ground on a $150 million expansion project.
"I also will be working with our U.S. senators and representatives to make sure the Muskogee VA Medical Center remains open," Hoos said, disputing the findings of a recent report that recommended its closure. "The VA Hospital is a pillar of our community, and there is no reason to close that facility."
Hoos, along with others who were elected in February to serve on the Muskogee City Council, will take the oath of office April 12.
Unofficial results
Muskogee City Council — Ward IV
Tracy Alan Hoos II, 240, 58.82%; Stanley Earl Perkins, 168, 41.18%.
Source: Oklahoma State Election Board.
