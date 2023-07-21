People can learn to help themselves and others during the Hope Through Healing, Trauma-Informed Community Summit.
The summit, sponsored by Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, will be 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Muskogee Civic Center. Fostering Hope, Green Country Behavioral Health and Kids’ Space Child Advocacy Center are partnering with NBN.
Chelsea Brown, clinical supervisor for the GCBH restoration trauma team, said anyone can benefit from the summit.
“One of the great features or feedback we get every year is from people who have never really had that exposure, but they wanted to understand their kids better, or their kids’ friends better,” Brown said. “It’s an educator who maybe never had those experiences themselves, but they want to be able to understand the kids in their classroom. For the average citizen who wants to know what makes people tick, this might be a good introductory way to get a feel for ‘so that’s why that Walmart cashier was short with me’ or why the guy at the gas station ‘seemed to get triggered by something I did.’ It just kind of gets into the ‘why’ behind some people’s behaviors, and that’s a great start.”
The summit will include sessions for educators, sessions for mental health and social workers, sessions for first-responders and health-care professions.
“For people on the front lines, there is something for everybody,” she said.
Brown will present a breakout session on “Healing the whole community.” Other sessions will focus on human trafficking, adverse childhood experiences, suicide prevention and community policing.
Carrie Slatton-Hodges, Commissioner for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, will be the keynote speaker during the 9 a.m. session.
The 2023 Judge Thomas H. Alford Champion of Children Award will be presented during lunch at 12:30 p.m. The award is presented to someone who has shown a desire to help children, particularly child abuse victims.
Brown said the summit was set up in 2021 to unite key players who might be going through trauma. It focused on what trauma is, how it affects people and how to best help community members.
“It also evolved into how do we take better care of ourselves while we are doing that work,” Brown said. “We have specialized breakout sessions to help reduce burnout and improve outcomes, to keep all the people who are doing the work sustainable.”
