Kendra Horn, Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, talked to a group of 20 people on Saturday about issues she feels are vital in this upcoming general election.
Horn, who faces U.S. District 2 Representative Markwayne Mullin in November to fill the unexpired term of Sen. Jim Inhofe, touched on women's rights, inflation reduction, job renewal and the economy for 1-1/2 hours at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
Horn was in town after attending the Cherokee National Holiday parade in Tahlequah earlier in the day.
She stressed the basis of changing the way people decide on issues is education and participation.
"The whole thing is in our hands," Horn said. "We have to show up. We have to show up, we have to show up, we have to show up. The power is in our hands."
Horn, the first female Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Oklahoma, also addressed the possibility of staging debates with her opponent.
"Let's start with the fundamental principle that we are accountable to the people we represent," she said. "I think that's a difference that the two of us have. I believe I am accountable to all Oklahomans and I should be answering to Oklahomans and hearing from them.
"I have very clearly said I am happy to show up in a debate in front of Oklahomans. We need to have that conversation."
Vohn Smith of Porum asked Horn about what can be done about limiting imports.
"What can we do as a nation to help wean ourselves from the addiction of Chinese slave labor for all of our products," he asked.
"We've got a lot of work to do and it's really problematic," Horn said. "The Chinese, they're not our friends — they are an adversary. I believe we need trade that works for everyone."
She also reflected on her education and how it was paid for in answering a question concerning student debt relief.
"I'm still paying on my student loans from law school 20 years ago," Horn said. "I ended up with $15 thousand more in debt because I was working and not getting paid enough to pay on my student loans. I've been there, I know it.
"We've got to address that crisis and we shouldn't have to mortgage our future."
