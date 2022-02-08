HorseChief

Debra Y. Horsechief defeated challengers Rex Eskridge and Wayne Divelbiss, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Horsechief: 1,739 votes, or 54.16%

Eskridge: 859 votes, or 26.75%

Divelbiss: 613 votes, or 19.09%

React to this story:

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you