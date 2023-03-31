Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. will speak at the Fort Gibson chapter of the Genealogy and Historical Society, 1 p.m. Tuesday at Q.B. Boydstun Library in Fort Gibson.
This could be a unique experience for some to meet and visit the chief for the first time.
All members, past and present, and visitors are urged to attend.
People wanting transportation may call Marcia at (918) 781-9883 or Blanche at (918) 203-5040.
