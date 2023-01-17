Hoskin, Warner propose largest mental health investment in tribe’s history

TAHLEQUAH — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner are proposing new legislation that would commit over $100 million for addiction treatment facilities, new treatment programs, a scholarship endowment, and other initiatives using settlement funds from the tribe’s opioid and e-cigarette settlements.
Hoskin and Warner’s proposal amends the historic Public Health and Wellness Act. The 2021 law, first amended in 2022, already dedicated 7% of third-party health insurance collections to physical and mental wellness programs and locked down $15 million in opioid settlement funds for addiction treatment facility construction.
The legislation would dedicate an additional $83 million in opioid settlement funds and nearly $2 million in settlement funds from e-cigarette maker Juul.
“In my 2022 State of the Nation Address, I pledged to build a drug treatment facility for the Cherokee people, by the Cherokee people, and make the opioid industry pay for every penny of it,” Hoskin said. “Deputy Chief Warner, the Council and I are serious about getting justice for the Cherokee people by expanding and improving addiction services. These dollars and the work of our talented team in the Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s office, enable us to keep that commitment.”
Hoskin and Warner also announced that the initial capital project under the legislation will include an $18 million addiction treatment facility southwest of Tahlequah. The tribe previously helped citizens by contracting with outside treatment centers and will now be able to serve citizens in-house on the reservation.
The legislation allocates over $100 million in “public health settlement” funds as follows:
• $73 million for a Behavioral Health Capital Fund. The fund would be used to construct facilities across the reservation over the next five years to meet behavioral health service needs, including drug treatment and prevention.
• $5 million for a Behavioral Health Scholarship endowment to encourage more Cherokee citizens to enter behavioral health fields and work in the tribe’s health system. The scholarships would include enhanced grants for students who go on to work for Cherokee Nation Health Services as part of a “pay back” program. Scholarships would be available to Cherokee citizens living within the reservation and outside the reservation.
• $10 million over 10 years for Career Services Recovery Employment Programs. The programs would address employment and other economic barriers faced by Cherokee Nation citizens in addiction recovery.
• $10 million over 10 years for Behavioral Health Innovative Addiction Recovery Programs. The funding will enable Cherokee Nation’s Behavioral Health to develop new addiction recovery programs using the latest and most promising innovations and strategies in the field.
• $2.8 million Smoking Cessation Fund, boosting public health smoking cessation programs by $350,000 per year for the next eight years, doubling the funding of those programs.
The opioid settlement was the result of historic litigation by the Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s Office against manufacturers, retailers and distributors in the industry. The Cherokee Nation, which was the first tribe to initiate such litigation, has other cases pending.
Cherokee Nation also settled with e-cigarette maker Juul last year over the company’s role in youth vaping.
Hoskin and Warner’s proposal goes before the Council of the Cherokee Nation’s Rules Committee on Jan. 26, and if approved will go on to a special Council meeting later that day.
The legislation has broad support on the Council of the Cherokee Nation with 16 co-sponsors.
The proposal stands as the largest dollar investment for mental health treatment and programs in the tribe’s history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.