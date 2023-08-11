TAHLEQUAH — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner announced changes today to the tribe’s cabinet and administration staff and a nomination of a new Supreme Court justice.
“Deputy Chief Warner and I were so fortunate to work with so many great cabinet members during our first term,” Hoskin said. “They helped lead our nation through some of the most challenging times in Cherokee history and helped us seize so many great opportunities for the Cherokee people.”
Hoskin’s second-term cabinet, if confirmed by the Council of the Cherokee Nation later this month, will consist of four women and four men leading various departments across the tribes’ workforce of 4,700 government employees.
“Deputy Chief Warner and I are also grateful that cabinet members who have or will soon depart are doing so to pursue other wonderful opportunities to serve Cherokee Nation and Indian Country,” Chief Hoskin said. “We are excited to begin this new term with some new team members and some continuing team members.”
Hoskin / Warner Second-Term Nominations
• Chad Harsha, Attorney General
• Shella Bowlin, Secretary of State
• Christina Justice, Secretary of Natural Resources
• S. Joe Crittenden, Secretary of Veterans Affairs (reappointment)
• Janees Taylor, Treasurer (reappointment)
• Kim Teehee, Delegate to Congress (reappointment)
• Shannon Buhl, Marshal (not yet subject to renomination)
• Tina Glory-Jordan, Cherokee Nation Supreme Court
“Chief Hoskin and I believe in teamwork,” Warner said. “Whether it is he and I working as a team, working with our team of cabinet members, or watching and supporting the amazing work of the team of thousands of Cherokee Nation employees, we know that ‘gadugi’ — the Cherokee word for ‘working together’ — is the key to success. This second-term cabinet will lead us toward even more success at Cherokee Nation because these individuals represent some of the greatest attributes of the Cherokee people: integrity, wisdom and compassion.”
The nominees will go before the Council of the Cherokee Nation on August 31 for consideration.
