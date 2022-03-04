In partnership with the family of Sue Holloway, Clarehouse has created a scholarship in Holloway’s memory designed to honor and support nursing and nursing assistant students who are committed to best practice end-of-life care across the health care continuum.
The Sue Holloway Memorial Scholarships offer three levels of awards for selected applicants — $2,000 for RN students, $1,000 for LPN students and $500 for nursing assistant students. Applicants must be enrolled or plan to enroll in an approved program in Oklahoma.
Students are invited to submit applications and supporting documents through May 31, on the website, clarehouse.org. Award announcements will be made in the summer of 2022.
The Sue Holloway Memorial Scholarships honor Holloway’s commitment to education, her love of nursing and her dedication to helping others achieve their goals with help from their community. As a Registered Nurse who earned her degree while raising two children and helping her husband start a business, Holloway understood the importance of community and support from others. Clarehouse and the Holloway family are committed to supporting those who have a dream of becoming a caregiver, particularly in this time of unprecedented need for nurses and other health care professionals.
Clarehouse provides a loving home, quality end-of-life care and access to hospice services to people in need. Clarehouse has a reputation for excellence and commitment to being a best practice organization that has made them a strong community partner across the continuum of health care in their region.
If you would like more information about the scholarship, contact Britni Smith at (918) 893-6150 or email at bsmith@clarehouse.org.
