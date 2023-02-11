Hospitalized veterans recognized during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will recognize and honor hospitalized veterans from Feb.12-18 during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.
Since 1978, VA has used the week of Valentine’s Day to provide a weeklong commemoration for veterans. Local commemoration efforts include special events hosted by the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) with the support of local community partners to honor and show appreciation to veteran patients.
Some activities include an annual art contest for inpatient veterans; Pup Love events to give veterans the opportunity to visit and take photos with facility support dogs; as well as cupcakes, doughnuts, coffee, Valentine’s Day balloons, roses, cards, and other gifts given to veterans throughout the week.
In addition, CDCE will host games for inpatients, provide special lunches with the support of participating community partners, and facilitate a blood drive with the Oklahoma Blood Institute on Feb.16 at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center and the Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic.
“During the week of Valentine’s Day, out of appreciation and reverence, we salute the men and women who have paid and continue to pay the price of freedom,” said Dr. Kimberly Denning, Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System director. “We also encourage our community to express their affection and respect for our nation’s heroes, as well. We salute our veterans during National Salute and beyond knowing that freedom is not free. It is earned with their valor, commitment, and undying patriotism, which is worthy of our time, energy, and appreciation.”
In 2022, schools, community groups and youth organizations nationwide sent more than a 1,000 valentines to the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, which were distributed to veteran inpatients. Additionally, more than 128 volunteers plus community organizations contributed to events and activities recognizing hospitalized veterans.
In addition to donations and as a compliment to in-person volunteer assignments, VA also provides volunteers with virtual and remote assignments which allows them to safely support veteran inpatients during the pandemic.
Learn more about volunteer opportunities at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, visit the https://www.va.gov/eastern-oklahoma-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/
Information: (918) 252-8029 or (918) 577-3622.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.