Hospitals deal with demands of fourth surge

Saint Francis Health System officials spotted some troubling trends during the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, and there is one to which they intend to pay "very" close attention.
Like other hospitals in Oklahoma, where test positivity rates remain high, the Tulsa-based network of clinics and hospitals continues to provide care for a growing number of patients who require hospitalization. Patients being hospitalized now, according to statistics provided Monday during a media update, are significantly younger than those admitted during earlier surges in 2020.
Dr. Cliff Robertson, Saint Francis president and chief executive officer, said the one to which he is paying close attention is the growing number of patients who "require mechanical ventilation."
"These patients ... are obviously sicker and tend to be in the hospital for a longer period of time," Robertson said Monday, comparing ventilator use for COVID-19 patients in August and January. "We have more patients that have been on ventilators, and they are staying on ventilators for longer periods of time — that's a reflection of how sick their lungs get from from this COVID-19 pneumonia."
Robertson, noting there is no shortage of ventilators, described the process used to wean patients from the device and "get them back on to either oxygen ... and then ultimately room air." He said that process "seems to be a little bit more difficult ... with this cohort of patients."
These observations come as the Oklahoma State Health Department reported the seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases increased Monday to 2,806 — up from 2,577 reported Friday. The seven-day average for Muskogee County, according to Mayo Clinic data, continued to hover at about 74 cases a day on a per capita basis.
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee Administrator Michele Keeling said 53 of the health system's 276 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are being treated at Muskogee. Keeling said those 53 COVID-19 patients "represent 47% of our medical surgical admissions."
Twelve of the 19 patients requiring critical care Monday at Saint Francis-Muskogee were being treated for COVID-19. Keeling said in addition to its intensive care unit, the Muskogee hospital provides care for COVID-19 in two additional units: the "progressive care unit ... is a step-down unit from the ICU, and our third-floor medical-surgical unit."
"This morning we expanded to another unit because of the number of positive patients we have," Keeling said. "This represents the highest number of patients we've had since the surge in January — at that time in Muskogee we had 72 positive inpatients."
Both Keeling and Robertson said staffing remains difficult as the nation deals with a fourth surge of a pandemic fueled by the delta variant of the novel coronavirus. Saint Francis reported Monday that 88% of its COVID-19 patients, whose average was 59 years, were unvaccinated.
"Staffing is exceedingly difficult at hospitals of all sizes across the country, but it is extreme in the rural hospitals and smaller communities," Keeling said. "Our overtime rates are at an all-time high, particularly for our clinical staff — nurses, doctors, laboratory technicians — but also for our managers and leaders who have stepped in to work night shifts and on the weekends."
Robertson said while the demands created by the pandemic are great, Saint Francis has the flexibility to accommodate the needs of patients in need of critical care.
"We we will always have the ability to care for somebody else who is critically ill and shows up in one of our hospitals and needs to be taken care of," Robertson said. "While we have a set number of ICU rooms and ICU beds, we have the capacity to expand ... into areas that would be less traditional."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.