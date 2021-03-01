Hound finds home at police department

Fort Gibson’s newest police dog looks like he’d be happier sniffing at visitors than sniffing for contraband.
Roscoe, a basset hound puppy, came to the police department about three weeks ago, said Fort Gibson Police Chief Rob Frazier.
“He was surrendered to our animal control, so we decided we’d take him and kind of adopt him,” Frazier said. “He had a pretty good personality when he came up here, and we just kind of agreed we wanted to adopt him.”
During the day, Roscoe rests in his pen in the FGPD dispatching center, which is undergoing remodeling. A pooch-sized Fort Gibson Police T-shirt hangs on the pen.
“We thought he’d be a good dog that, whenever we deal with kids, we could let them enjoy him,” Frazier said. “If one of our investigators has to bring a kid in to question, that’s always a nervous and a bad time. An animal, a dog, could help relieve the tension, the nervousness.”
The dog has yet to be trained for his duties, Frazier said.
“We’re still potty-training him and making him an outside dog,” he said. “Cammie (Ragsdale), the records clerk, takes him home every night. Her family is pretty much in charge of him. He comes back every day and he comes back and hangs out with us.”
Ragsdale said the department is working on giving Roscoe his own Facebook page.
