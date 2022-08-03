Hours of operation to change at Disaster Recovery Center in Muskogee

OKLAHOMA CITY — Beginning today, FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Muskogee and Seminole counties will have new hours of operation. The centers assist survivors affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8.
Survivors from any of the seven designated counties can meet face to face with FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) specialists to get help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents and have their questions about federal disaster assistance answered at the center.
The seven designated counties are Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Tulsa.
Survivors can get in-person help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents and get questions answered about federal disaster at:
Muskogee County
Harris-Jobe School, 2809 N. Country Club Road, Muskogee, OK 74403
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Closed Sunday
Seminole County
Seminole State College Haney Center, Room: Lecture Hall, 2701 Boren Blvd., Seminole, OK 74868
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday
Closed Sunday
To locate the closest DRC to you, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA app or visit the DRC Locator. You can also text 43362 and type DRC (your ZIP Code); for example, DRC 12345.
Download the FEMA mobile app at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/mobile-products for more information about DRCs.
For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4657. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.