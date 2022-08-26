Hours of operation to change at Disaster Recovery Center

OKLAHOMA CITY—The joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Centers in Muskogee will be closed on Saturday and reopen on Monday with new hours of operation. The centers assist survivors affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8.
Survivors from any of the seven designated counties can meet face to face with specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to get help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents and have their questions about federal disaster assistance answered at the center.
The seven designated counties are Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Tulsa.
Survivors can get in-person help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents and get questions answered about federal disaster at:
Muskogee County, Harris-Jobe School, 2809 N. Country Club Road, Muskogee, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday.
Seminole County, Seminole State College, David L. Boren Library, 2701 Boren Blvd., Seminole, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday.
To locate the closest DRC to you, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA app or visit the DRC Locator. You can also text 43362 and type DRC (your ZIP Code); for example, DRC 12345.
Download the FEMA mobile app at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/mobile-products for more information about DRCs.
