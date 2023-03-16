OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Neil Hays, R-Checotah, secured passage of a bill addressing the state's current "Slow Down, Move Over" law.
House Bill 2684 would mandate drivers approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle to reduce their speed to at least 10 miles per hour below the posted speed limit and increases fines for non-compliance.
HB2684, the "John Mills Bill," is named after John Mills, a tow truck operator from Muskogee who was killed this past November along U.S. 69. It adds the name Mills to Bernardo's Law.
"While this bill's need saddens me, I am honored to run it to recognize John Mills' legacy," Hays said. "I encourage all Oklahomans to pay attention to the highways so our first responders, second responders and emergency workers can stay safe while doing their job."
If a person violates this provision, they will be found guilty of endangerment of an emergency worker.
The fine for non-compliance would be $5,000 if the offense resulted in injury to an emergency responder and $10,000 if the crime resulted in an emergency responder's death.
HB2684 passed the House 86-0. It now moves to the Senate.
