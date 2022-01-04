Patricia Comb said she and her husband were watching television on Monday and "the smoke alarm just started going off."
Greg McVay, Patricia's husband hurried both out of the house at 4118 W. Broadway while calling 9-1-1.
"This is the first house fire I've been in," he said. "I made her get out of there. She's got a heart condition.
The house is located three blocks from Muskogee Fire Station No. 7. The alarm was called in at approximately 12:30 p.m.
"The station is right there," Comb said pointing east on Broadway. "So they got here very quick."
From the appearance outside the home, it looks like the fire was contained to the front bedroom. Muskogee Fire Marshall Mike Haley said the cause is still being investigated.
"It looks like there's no intent," he said. "It's just them in the house, but I don't know where they'll go."
McVay, who said he's lived here his whole life, said he wasn't sure what he and his wife were going to do.
"This is my home," he said. "I'm a McVay, I've got my brother and we live in this one-bedroom house. We've got our rent money and I was supposed to pay rent today, but I'm not going to pay it now."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.