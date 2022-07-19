Muskogee Fire Department is investigating what could have caused the Sunday fire around noon that destroyed a house in the 900 block of Callahan Street.
The house, located just west of railroad tracks and L Street, was said to be a place where homeless people stayed. And some bystanders during the fire said they heard screams coming from the house during the fire.
However, Muskogee Fire Marshal Mike Haley said no bodies were found at the house site.
Muskogee Police Lt. Devin Beach said on Sunday that all known residents of the house had been contacted and were safe.
Antonett Taylor said she was leaving Sunday worship at the Cross International Church, 1407 Callahan St.
"I was coming across the tracks and I saw the flames coming up from under the house," Taylor said. "I pulled in here, and I was calling 911, and you could hear people screaming. They were yelling for help."
Richard Carter, who lives at Callahan and M Street, recalled often seeing debris at the house.
"There's shopping carts full of stuff in the alleyway, bicycle parts everywhere, people coming in and out every morning, noon and night," Carter said. "I'm surprised they didn't get caught before. Every time I came out here, I'd see a whole different group of people, and a whole different bunch of stuff. Bicycle parts, coolers. They were always camped out there in the front, in the alleyway."
Within three hours of that fire, MFD responded to another house fire at 424 Grandview Blvd., shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday.
Muskogee Police Lt. Devin Beach said the residents managed to escape the fire safely.
"What we gather so far is that the guy went out and lit a smoker and went inside to get some food, he came out, started talking, all of a sudden, someone was beating on his door saying the house was on fire on the back porch," Beach said.
Onlookers were kept several houses away from the fire as pops and small explosions were heard coming from the house. Neighbors living on each side of the house reported hearing explosions and seeing smoke.
"One big loud boom and it shook our house," said Johnny Grantham, who lives east of the house. "When I got out a whole column of smoke was pouring out of the corner. That's when we called 911 and headed out with our dog."
MFD Public Information Officer Jeff Watkins said the fire caused about $120,000 damage to property and contents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.