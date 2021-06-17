Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation providing Emergency Rental Assistance Program

TAHLEQUAH — The Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation has created the Emergency Rental Assistance Program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and renter households in need of assistance may submit their application online at www.hacn.org.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is available to assist eligible renter households that have suffered financial hardship with rental payments as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. HACN offers assistance that may be used to cover a portion of past-due rental payments as well as future rental payments for both residential dwelling and residential lot rent, such as mobile home lot rent.
“Although we have begun a safe transition back to a more normal atmosphere here in the Cherokee Nation, we know that the impacts of COVID-19 continue to plague many Cherokee families,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “The Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation has been a strong force of good throughout the pandemic, and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program is just one more way HACN will help Cherokee families continue to recover from the worst public health crisis of this generation.”
Applicants meeting guidelines will be eligible for rental assistance through funds that were part of the U.S. Department of Treasury’s allocation to states, U.S. territories, and tribes for emergency rental assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This program will bring much-needed relief for renters to stay in their homes as well as landlords who have been hard-hit by the economic effects of the pandemic,” Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation Interim Director Jerri Ann Killer said. “A strong recovery begins with making sure everyone has safe and stable housing. This is about ensuring people can stay in their homes once the pandemic ends.”
Eligibility criteria include the following:
• At least one household member must be a Cherokee Nation citizen.
• Applicants must reside within the state of Oklahoma with first preference given to those living in the Cherokee Nation reservation.
• The landlord must be willing to complete a W-9 and accept payment from the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation. Refusal to complete a W-9 and accept payment from the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation may result in the applicant’s ineligibility.
• Household income may not exceed 80 percent of the Area Median Income. First preference given to households under 50 percent Area Median Income.
For more information about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program or assistance with the application, contact the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation at services@hacn.org or by phone at (918) 456-5482, ext. 1135.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.