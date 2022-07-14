A program to help provide personal hygiene items to residents of three Muskogee Housing Authority properties is seeking help with donations.
The properties hope to house personal hygiene "closets," or "pantries" filled with items such as shampoo, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes and more at Port City Acres, Green Country Village, and Whispering Pines.
"We want to educate our families on the important health matters, as far as how poor hygiene affects your health," said Shirlene George, director of Family Services for the Muskogee Housing Authority. "Poor dental hygiene can lead to heart problems. It can lead to heart disease, not to mention all the other social aspects of it."
And those items are not just for the adults.
"There's a lot of bullying going on in school," George said. "We want to educate these teens, especially. We think it's important to know that you should shower every day and use your toothbrush."
Each site will house a "pantry," or "closet" so that residents — young and old — have access to personal hygiene products.
"This is for the entire household, to address the adults as far as job interviews or anything like that," George said. "We want to make sure they have everything to improve their quality of life. That's the main target."
Waynelle Jackson, family self-sufficiency coordinator, said the Housing Authority wants those resources to be available.
"We have a lot of children in public housing that are made fun of for some things that are out of their control," Jackson said. "Maybe mom can't afford to get the products they need, or the products that they have are not effective.
"Even some of our adults have a hard time maintaining employment because of the grooming and the hygiene and things of that nature. We have been trying to have those resources, so maybe we can break down those barriers. If we can get you the products you need to maintain employment, it will help the family overall."
When they were discussing beginning the program, they were focused on children.
"It started with the kids, but I've also had adults say, 'I've got an interview, but I don't have money for a haircut,'" Jackson said.
"We always try to find community resources to aid them in whatever they need, but I think having hygiene products on-site regularly so it's readily accessible to them is better."
