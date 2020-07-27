City administrators pledged to make improvements to a program intended to help income-qualified residents give their homes a facelift and revitalize Muskogee neighborhoods.
The pledge comes after an independent inspector found flaws in the workmanship that previously had passed in-house inspections. The third-party inspector was brought in after questions were raised about the program, which began more than a dozen years ago, and the quality of work being done.
Muskogee’s Housing Rehabilitation and Neighborhood Redevelopment Program provides up to $20,000 worth of exterior repairs for homeowners with household incomes that meet eligibility guidelines. The program is funded by grants, overseen by city planners, and the work is competitively bid to third-party contractors.
“There were questions about that program and how well it had been handled, so we brought in somebody independent of the city to help us evaluate the quality of work that had been done,” City Manager Mike Miller said, specifically citing in-house inspections as a concern. “We’ve learned there was still work to do on some of those homes, and we’ve asked the contractor to come back and do those, and we’ve had subsequent inspections trying to bring the work up to the level we expect.”
Miller said the decision to hire the independent inspector was “related to the overall ongoing issues” related to the program and Dan Hurd, who as former assistant city planner had signed off on the work in question. Hurd also was identified as the sender of three certified letters mailed on April Fool’s Day to the home of Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann’s fiancée.
Vann reported the empty envelopes — sent, according to Hurd, in an attempt to prove the two-term councilor was ineligible to serve because of residency requirements — as a threat. While Muskogee County District Attorney determined there was no crime and declined to prosecute, an independent investigation resulted with Hurd’s demotion and reduction in pay.
Ward IV Councilor Traci McGee, who was elected to her post in February, said homeowners who took part in the program “had to give up a lot to receive up to $20,000 of improvements for their homes.” She said homeowners are required to place a lien on the title that subjects the property to additional scrutiny by code inspectors for a period of five years.
“They’ve given up everything on the side of the homeowners — if you invest $20,000 and I get a five-year (lien) attached to my home, I want my home to be right,” McGee said. “If you come and give me substandard housing, then that’s unfair — you tore off my roof and put another roof up, but you didn’t even do the roof right.”
McGee said she plans to request an audit of the program since its inception to determine when the “pattern and practice of neglect” began. As elected officials, McGee said it is imperative that city councilors be good stewards of taxpayer funds and grants to ensure the program is carried out as intended.
“I think ... taking a look at the records and seeing what’s going on will show a pattern and practice of whatever was going on,” McGee said, noting she blames both the contractor and city inspector for the program’s shortcomings. “Hopefully, it proves us wrong — that they did a good job in the beginning and this just happened in the end — but nevertheless, we need to find out to see what happened.”
Assistant City Manager Gary Garvin said about program’s inception began after discussing with builders what “it was going to take to get them to come in and develop these infill lots.” He said the builders were unanimous in their response, with dilapidated housing stock listed as their top concern and the maintenance of occupied homes as another.
During the years the city experienced difficulty soliciting bids from qualified contractors. He said in-house staff historically spent less time inspecting the work of those inspectors, but changes for both are in store for the future.
Miller said the two contractors recently met the new prequalification requirements adopted by city councilors in response to concerns cited by Vann during a presentation in 2019. He said the city will continue looking for other vendors to ensure there will be qualified contractors for homes in three areas where the program has yet to wrap up.
“The City of Muskogee Foundation pledged to fund this program at a level of $1 million over five years,” Miller said. “That’s a lot of work that local contractors can participate in, so if there are people out there with these skillsets we strongly encourage them to get prequalified before we put those bids out.”
Garvin reported in 2018 that improvements worth more than $4.01 million have been made to 243 structures within the original townsite, where the oldest houses exist. Exterior repairs were made to another 108 structures eligible for the program through partnerships with Mission Serve and World Changers, two volunteer organizations that provided labor for smaller projects.
Garvin said the combination of other city programs — one funded by the foundation and another by community development block grants — facilitated the demolition or repair of 770 structures during the past two to three years. Twenty new houses, he said, were built as a result of an incentive program that promoted infill development.
