During the winter months we often worry about our loved ones slipping on the ice or snow resulting in injury. Truth be told, falling can happen anytime indoors or outdoors, and could be part of a larger health concern. When an older adult falls they should be examined by their physician.
Falls can happen at home or in the nursing home and may be a sign of a serious condition especially if an older adult has fallen more than once. Falling could be the result of a urinary tract infection, stroke, heart disease, dehydration, or anemia. A drop in blood pressure can also cause a person to faint and may be the reason they fell.
Sometimes people fall because they lose their balance. You might have heard someone say they fell and broke their hip. In fact, they may have experienced a hip fracture causing them to fall.
Medications are a common cause for falls. An older adult may have a medication change that makes them dizzy and can trigger a fall. If you are caring for an older adult or have a loved one living in the nursing home, watch for any changes in their health. They may not be as energetic as they used to be or may exhibit mood swings. A sudden decline in health should be looked into by their physician.
There are steps that can be taken to reduce falls in the home. Schedule an eye exam to ensure they aren’t having visual impairments. An eye exam may indicate depth perception or visual disturbances. Tai chi and low-impact aerobic exercise can strengthen muscles and improve balance. Regular walks, weather permitting, and fresh air can increase oxygen levels aiding in improved memory and overall wellbeing.
The activity director in the nursing home provides exercise programs and activities to assist long-term care residents stay active physically and mentally.
Talk with the activity director to see if they notice any changes in your loved one’s activities. The activity director is always looking for new ways to engage residents. Sharing activities they enjoyed doing at home will assist the activity director in providing a more person-centered approach to their care.
Changes also can be made to their home. Perform a home evaluation by walking through the home looking for loose tiles or other tripping hazards. Rugs can cause a person to trip and should be removed or add adhesive to the back to secure the rug in place. Ensure furniture is appropriately placed to prevent them from tripping and allowing them to move more freely, thus preventing falls. Purchasing shoes with flat, rubber soles is also a good measure in fall prevention.
Following these steps can help older adults stay safe in their home or nursing home while maintaining the quality of life they deserve.
Ombudsman advocate for residents living in long-term care homes. If you know someone living in the nursing home who has a concern, feel free to reach out. You can contact Gina Elliott, (918) 913-9587 or Scott Harding, (918) 913-9582 Ombudsman supervisors at the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging, (918) 682-7891.
