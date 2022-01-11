HSI Dallas asks for public to support victims of human trafficking

DALLAS – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents across the country are coming together Jan. 11, to show solidarity for victims of human trafficking, while pushing to educate the community on the many signs and forms of the crime.
In recognition of this important topic, the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Blue Campaign hosts Wear Blue Day to encourage participants to dress in blue attire and post photos on social media using the hashtag #WearBlueDay, to show support to trafficking victims, raise awareness and provide prevention information about this horrendous crime.
“Apprehending human traffickers who take advantage of our most vulnerable and rescuing those exploited will always be a top priority for HSI,” said Christopher Miller, acting special agent in charge HSI Dallas. “This modern-day slavery has no place in our society, and we will never relent until every trafficker is behind bars and every victim rescued.”
In fiscal year 2021, HSI human trafficking arrests across the country increased to 2,360 from 1,746 in the previous year, with 728 victims identified and assisted. As part of that effort, HSI Dallas has special agents throughout North Texas and Oklahoma who are dedicated to the eradication of this egregious crime.
HSI also partners with the Blue Campaign, to educate the public, law enforcement and other industry partners to recognize indicators of human trafficking and how to appropriately respond to possible cases. The campaign works closely with all DHS components, including HSI, to develop general awareness trainings and educational resources to help reduce victimization in vulnerable populations. Human trafficking is a crime that involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to lure innocent and vulnerable victims into forced labor or commercial sexual exploitation.
It is also important for the public to note that this crime has no age, gender, ethnic or economic boundaries and perpetrators may target adults, children, men, women, foreign nationals and U.S. citizens from all economic classes. Traffickers may also target individuals for many reasons, including psychological or emotional vulnerability, economic hardship, lack of a social safety net, natural disasters, and/or political instability.
Due to fear and intimidation by their traffickers, language barriers, and sometimes anxiety about law enforcement, many victims will not seek help even when given the opportunity in a public setting. Community members can help, and even potentially save lives, by being vigilant and recognizing some of the common indicators to identify possible human trafficking including:
• Does the person appear disconnected from family, friends, community organizations, or houses of worship?
• Has a child stopped attending school?
• Has the person had a sudden or dramatic change in behavior?
• Is a juvenile engaged in commercial sex acts?
• Is the person disoriented or confused, or showing signs of mental or physical abuse?
• Does the person have bruises in various stages of healing?
• Is the person fearful, timid, or submissive?
• Does the person show signs of having been denied food, water, sleep, or medical care?
• Is the person often in the company of someone to whom he or she defers? Or someone who seems to be in control of the situation, e.g., where they go or who they talk to?
• Does the person appear to be coached on what to say?
• Is the person living in unsuitable conditions?
• Does the person lack personal possessions and appear not to have a stable living situation?
• Does the person have freedom of movement? Can the person freely leave where they live? Are there unreasonable security measures?
If someone believes trafficking may be occurring, they should not approach the potential suspect or victim(s). For the safety of the public and the victim(s), suspicious activity should first be reported to local law enforcement. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at ice.gov/tipline, or by phone at 866-347-2423.
For more information about HSI’s efforts to protect children from online sexual abuse, visit https://www.ice.gov/topics/iGuardians.
To report a crime, call 866-347-2423 (TTY for hearing impaired: 802-872-6196) or visit the ICE Tip Line.
