HUD awards $14.9 million to Oklahoma tribes

OKLAHOMA CITY — U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has awarded $14, 926,133 in Indian Community Development Block Grant (ICDBG) awards to 19 tribes in Oklahoma. Nationally, nearly $120 million in grants was awarded.
The ICDBG program provides funds to American Indian and Alaska Native communities for projects that provide decent housing, a suitable living environment and economic opportunities, primarily for low- and moderate-income persons.
“HUD is committed to helping Native Americans thrive and the funding announced today will have a positive impact on building sustainable communities,” said R. Hunter Kurtz, assistant secretary for Public and Indian Housing.
The grant recipients and grant amounts for tribes in the Muskogee area are as follows:
• Cherokee Nation, $900,000 to construct a community building, which will house the Early Head Start program. The building will create more usable space for existing students and provide greater classroom capacity for new students. The project will include building a parking lot, a large storm shelter, a large kitchen, and a fence for the playground.
• Muscogee Creek Nation, $900,000 to construct a facility on the campus of the College of Muscogee Nation. The facility will include space for exhibitions and a lecture hall.
