OKLAHOMA CITY — U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson said $28,822,877 in Indian Housing Block Grants (IHBG) will be provided to American Indian Tribes and Tribally Designated Housing Entities (TDHEs) in Oklahoma to respond to COVID-19. Nationally, $200 million was awarded.
This funding will be used to help Tribes and TDHEs carry out affordable housing activities to protect the safety and health of their tribal members and communities.
The funding includes the area tribes including $9,387,252 for Cherokee Nation and $374,211 for United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Tahlequah as well as $4,975,248 to Muscogee (Creek) Creek Nation in Okmulgee.
“When President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) into law, he wanted to ensure that American Indian Tribes received the assistance they needed to combat the coronavirus,” Carson said. “HUD remains committed to providing Tribes with the tools they need during this national emergency to continue to create safe, affordable housing opportunities for their communities.”
Indian Housing Block Grants primarily benefit low-income American Indian families.
